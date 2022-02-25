Indore: Smart City CEO inspects She-Kunj

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Smart City CEO Rishav Gupta on Wednesday inspected a She-Kunj being developed at the Commissioner Office’s campus.

CEO Gupta said, “the She-Kunj concept was started by Indore Smart City Development Limited. It is a self-sustaining project and every month Rs 8,500 will be earned by ISCDL from these toilets.”

Gupta added that nine She-Kunj will be started by February end.

‘She-Kunj’ is a centre for women providing toilet facilities along with a separate feeding room for lactating mothers. Diaper & sanitary pad dispensing machines and other amenities will also be there in the She-Kunj. They are located in busy commercial spots of the city to provide all amenities to women.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:13 AM IST