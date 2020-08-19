Indore: Sluggish DAVV forms panel for admissions but delays guidelines

Indore: Two days after Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court ruling, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Wednesday formed a committee for supervising admissions in professional courses offered by university teaching departments but delayed admission guidelines.

Following a petition by DAVV, High Court on Thursday permitted DAVV to hold examination in basis of students’ marks in qualifying exams but also directed to form a five member committee comprising VC as chairman.

The court had also stated that the committee will also comprise one representative reach will be of MGM Medical College dean, and by Government Holkar College principal and two senior most professors of DAVV as members.