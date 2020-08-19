Indore: Sluggish DAVV forms panel for admissions but delays guidelines

Indore: Two days after Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court ruling, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Wednesday formed a committee for supervising admissions in professional courses offered by university teaching departments but delayed admission guidelines.
Following a petition by DAVV, High Court on Thursday permitted DAVV to hold examination in basis of students’ marks in qualifying exams but also directed to form a five member committee comprising VC as chairman.
The court had also stated that the committee will also comprise one representative reach will be of MGM Medical College dean, and by Government Holkar College principal and two senior most professors of DAVV as members.
The DAVV formed the committee with Prof Renu Jain as chairman and Dr Anamika Jain of Holkar College, Dr Poornima Sarkar of MGM College, Prof PN Mishra and Prof AV Bajaj of UTD as members.
The committee has been formed but the university has still not issued guidelines for admission in professional courses offered by about 10 teaching departments.
Earlier, the university had stated that the draft of admission guidelines is ready which will be issued soon after the ruling of HC comes into its favour. But two days passed for HC ruling but the guidelines have not been issued yet.
When contacted, an admission cell member stated that it may take three to four days for issuance of the guidelines.
By that time, registrations for admission in UG courses offered by colleges will be over.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)