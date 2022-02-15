Indore: Slow winds and temperature rise tell you that Summer’s knocking at your door!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Slow, easterly winds, coupled with rising temperatures, have turned the weather icky and made it difficult for the city’s residents to face March-like weather as early as in February. The day temperature, on Monday, rose above 28 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature, too, remained above 12 degrees Celsius.

Due to the change in weather conditions and a western disturbance in the northern part of the country, meteorological department officials believe that the day temperature will decrease by one-two degrees after three days, although no major change is expected.

However, with a change in the wind pattern in the evening from easterly to north-easterly, the weather turned pleasant in the evening.

According to regional meteorological department officials, the maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 28.8 degrees Celsius, which was normal, with humidity at 29 per cent.

The night temperature was recorded 1 degree above normal at 12.7 degrees Celsius.

‘It suddenly felt like summer’

‘After a long spell of cold conditions, it suddenly felt like the inception of summer on Monday and what irked the most is the sudden change in the weather is that it turned unbearable for those who were out of their homes or offices. The change in temperatures is also affecting our health as we’re already suffering from cold and fever’ — Preetam Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Palasia

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:23 AM IST