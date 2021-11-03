Indore: Slow 2nd dose COVID vaccination, CMHO gets show-cause

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once leading the state and country in vaccination in the first dose of vaccination, Indore has been lagging behind in the second dose vaccination as over 9 lakh people have not taken the dose even after their due date.

Irate by the slow vaccination for second dose, the health department has served a show-cause notice to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya and asked him to mobilise people to complete the vaccination for people at the earliest.

However, the vaccination drive this week would be hit due to the festivities. The health department would run the drive only on Wednesday and Saturday, but they are not expecting much footfall.

“There will be a holiday for two days on Thursday and Friday due to festivities. We have to decrease the number of sites for Wednesday to 86 only as most of the social organisations which run the centers closed the centres due to festivities,” Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they are not expecting much footfall on Wednesday and on Saturday and believe that vaccination drives will gather momentum from next week i.e. from November 8.

Vaccination increased when Covid cases rose

The otherwise slow vaccination drive had seen a boost on the last three days of October when the number of Covid cases increased. As per the daily bulletin, health officials were inoculating over 5000 people in a day but the number increased to 10,000 to 12,000 on November 28 when daily number of Covid cases increased eight.

