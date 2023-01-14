Indore: Slack parking at airport… OOPs… admin to ‘spit’ fine

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The guardians of the city have made it clear that there would be zero-tolerance as far as mismanagement is concerned outside the airport building.

If you drive into the airport premises, make it sure that you park your vehicle in the right slot or defaulters will now earn the wrath of the traffic police who will not only interlock the vehicle(s), but also slap a fine of Rs 10,000 on the parking contractor for allowing lackadaisical parking. Spitting in the campus of the airport too will invite action.

This was informed by collector Ilayaraja T after he inspected the amenities at the airport which were added ahead of the PBD Convention and GIS-2023. It includes an extension of the parking area and landscaping.

PANEL CONSTITUTED

Collector Ilayaraja said, “We have constituted an airport management committee, including officials of the district administration, police and airport administration.

Police and the district administration have committed to support the airport administration in maintaining the arrangements made even after the high-profile PBD and the GIS.

MATTER OF CONCERN

He said, “Parking and spitting issues are a matter of huge concern. Since we are the cleanest city, we have an added responsibility to live up to our reputation. If any vehicle is parked in non-parking areas, it will be inter-locked, seized and a fine will be imposed on its owner and a fine of Rs 10,000 will be slapped on the contractor for goofing up the arrangements.

The landscaping was carried out by the IDA ahead of PBD Convention and the GIS and hence its CEO has been asked to ensure the maintenance of the garden there.

LOOKING BACK

It may be noted that ahead of the PBD and GIS-2023, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had developed a parking lot near the Bijasan Hill area to accommodate more vehicles. Despite that, reckless and mindless parking of vehicles are rampant.

FP VIEW

The attempts by the guardians of the city, especially the collector, is highly laudable. All the efforts made to spruce up major spots in the city during the PBD and the GIS should not only be continued but maintained in the right earnest. And the only way to reign in defaulters in India is to be strict.