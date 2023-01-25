Indore: Skeleton at airport premises; Cops trying to establish identity

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The human skeleton found in a secluded area of the airport premises on Monday night has been sent for autopsy in a bid to identify the deceased. The police are also trying to find the circumstances under which the skeleton reached that spot.

AUTOPSY WILL ESTABLISH WHETHER IT IS A CASE OF MURDER

In the autopsy, the doctors will find out whether it is a male or a female and the reason behind the death, specifically whether it is a case of murder. They will try and find any injury marks on the skeleton.

SKELETON AT LEAST A YEAR OLD

The aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that the employees of the airport authority had spotted the skull after which they informed the senior officials and the police. The skull and other bones were recovered from there. It is believed that the skeleton has been lying there for at least one year but the question is where did this human skeleton come from?

CHALLENGE BEFORE THE POLICE

Since the skeleton is at least a year old, establishing its identity would be a challenge for the police. Among other things, they are checking the CCTV footage of the area, though the chance of finding something concrete appears remote.

