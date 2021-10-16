Indore: Size of Vijay Nagar Sq rotary may be reduced by 70%

Indore:

The size of the Vijay Nagar rotary will be reduced to ensure a smoother flow of traffic in the area and officials from local administration and politicians inspected the rotary on Friday. The size is expected to be reduced by around 70 per cent.

It was also decided that the statue of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee which is at the centre of the rotary will be shifted at the island park being developed in the middle of the BRTS.

Officials said that it has been noticed that the traffic flow at the square has increased because of which traffic jams occur at the square very often.

In the inspection, MLA from Indore -2 Ramesh Mendola, collector Manish Singh, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, area corporator Munna Lal Yadav, Chandu Rao Shinde, Saroj Chouhan, Pooja Patidar and others were present.

Aakash Chouhan, a resident of Scheme No 78 said that he works in an office in the Palasia area. He commutes daily from Vijay Nagar Square and faces many jams in his way. He said it is a good idea to reduce the size of the rotary as it will give more space to the traffic.

Radha Bakutra, resident of Scheme No 54, who also commutes daily said she often sees accidents around the rotary as vehicles jostle for space. She said, hopefully such accidents will end with more space.

Flyover at Vijay Nagar Square

A flyover is also proposed at Vijay Nagar Square which will be made by the Indore Development Authority. According to the IDA officials the tender Rs 55.60 lakh has been awarded to M/s Technogem Pvt Ltd for feasibility study of 11 places in the city where flyovers have been proposed. The places where flyovers are proposed are Radisson Square, Robot Square, Khajrana Square, Musakhedi Square, IT Park Square, Bhanwarkuwan Square, Vijay Nagar Square, Luvkush Square, Mhow Naka Square, Regal Square and Airport Road (Depalpur).

Metro Project

The Metro Rail Project will also pass from the Vijay Nagar Square towards Radisson Square from MR 10. The Metro Project is under construction and major development has been done at MR 10 near ISBT construction site.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:22 AM IST