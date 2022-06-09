Indore: Six-year-old girl dies post leopard attack in Dudhia Bawdi

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl was attacked by a leopard in Dudhia Bawdi, Choral Range, Indore division, and lost her life on Thursday. The girl had suffered severe injuries and died on spot.

The leopard attacked the family while they were sleeping outside the house.

DFO Narendra Pandavda said the forest department rushed to the spot on receiving the news. The officers have also given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family immediately. The body of the girl was handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem. The forest department team is keeping a constant watch on the forest area.

“The girl named Ravina d/o Raju age 6 yrs was attacked by a Leopard when the family was sleeping under the open sky outside their hut,” chief conservator of forest HS Mohanta said. He added that the incident took place between 2 am to 3 am in compartment 205 Dudhibabadi beat Choral Range.

“The hut is situated in the encroachment area. Staff reached the spot. The forest and rescue reached there and conducted a combined operation," Mohanta added.