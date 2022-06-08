e-Paper Get App

Indore: Six staff of liquor contractor booked for cheating owner of Rs 6.28 crore

According to the Vijay Nagar police, Rishi Rai, a resident of the Vijay Nagar area, has lodged a complaint stating that he was a liquor contractor and ran 94 shops in Group B during 2021-’22.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have booked six employees of a liquor contractor for cheating a person of Rs 6.28 crore on Tuesday. The employees committed fraud at 20 shops of the complainant. The police are looking for the accused and are investigating the role of the salesmen of the liquor shops in the case.

According to the Vijay Nagar police, Rishi Rai, a resident of the Vijay Nagar area, has lodged a complaint stating that he was a liquor contractor and ran 94 shops in Group B during 2021-’22. A few months ago, when he checked the balance and the accounts of the computer, he came to know that there was a fraud of Rs 6.28 crore in 20 of his shops. He suspected that the employees and the salesmen had also committed fraud at the other shops.

He stated in his complaint that his office was located in Scheme No. 74 where Mukesh Jaiswal was the head. He used to give the account details of all the shops daily to the complainant. He suspected that Mukesh, Mickey, Rishi Dagdi, Vishal, Rahul, Rajkumar and other salesmen had stolen cash and goods from the shops in the span of a few months.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC and further investigations are underway. The accounts of the shops, the entry registers and other documents are being checked by the police.

Read Also
A 15-day-old Infant sold for Rs 5.50 lakh in MP’s Indore, six arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Six staff of liquor contractor booked for cheating owner of Rs 6.28 crore

RECENT STORIES

COVID-19 in Mumbai: S ward of BMC constituting Powai, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg reports maximum cases

COVID-19 in Mumbai: S ward of BMC constituting Powai, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg reports maximum cases

Multiple 'high severity' vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox

Multiple 'high severity' vulnerabilities found in Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox

Mira Bhayandar: Canteen helper killed in tiff over delay in serving tea

Mira Bhayandar: Canteen helper killed in tiff over delay in serving tea

Mumbai: MVA legislators, independents & smaller parties to enjoy hospitality at Trident & West In...

Mumbai: MVA legislators, independents & smaller parties to enjoy hospitality at Trident & West In...

Mumbai: MVA & BJP busy in luring independents and smaller parties for Rajya Sabha polls

Mumbai: MVA & BJP busy in luring independents and smaller parties for Rajya Sabha polls