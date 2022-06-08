Indore: Six staff of liquor contractor booked for cheating owner of Rs 6.28 crore

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have booked six employees of a liquor contractor for cheating a person of Rs 6.28 crore on Tuesday. The employees committed fraud at 20 shops of the complainant. The police are looking for the accused and are investigating the role of the salesmen of the liquor shops in the case.

According to the Vijay Nagar police, Rishi Rai, a resident of the Vijay Nagar area, has lodged a complaint stating that he was a liquor contractor and ran 94 shops in Group B during 2021-’22. A few months ago, when he checked the balance and the accounts of the computer, he came to know that there was a fraud of Rs 6.28 crore in 20 of his shops. He suspected that the employees and the salesmen had also committed fraud at the other shops.

He stated in his complaint that his office was located in Scheme No. 74 where Mukesh Jaiswal was the head. He used to give the account details of all the shops daily to the complainant. He suspected that Mukesh, Mickey, Rishi Dagdi, Vishal, Rahul, Rajkumar and other salesmen had stolen cash and goods from the shops in the span of a few months.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC and further investigations are underway. The accounts of the shops, the entry registers and other documents are being checked by the police.