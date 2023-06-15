Indore: Six People Including Woman Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the crime branch and Azad Nagar police arrested six people including a woman with the brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, six persons named Shahrukh, Ritik, Gabbar, Karishma, Dharmendra and Shailendra were arrested while they were carrying brown sugar in the Azad Nagar area. They were allegedly going to deliver the drugs to a person in the area. More than 50 grams of brown sugar was recovered from them. The value of the brown sugar is Rs 5 lakh in the international market. The accused were handed over to the Azad Nagar police station staff for further investigation in the case.