Indore: Six-month-old among 107 who beat corona

Indore: It’s good news for Indore as 107 people were discharged from hospitals and COVID Care Centres after defeating the deadly COVID-19, on Monday. Those discharged includes a six-month-old girl.

Baby Ashmayra, a resident of Alapura, was discharged with her seven other family members including her mother and maternal uncle. Ashmayra’s 10-year-old brother was also discharged from the hospital.

“It was a hard time for us as my sister’s husband succumbed due to COVID-19 as he didn’t get treatment on time. Eight members of our family were tested positive including my niece Ashmyra and her mother. The mother and daughter had to struggle a lot as they both were positive,” Ashmyra’s uncle Sajid said.

He added that they are thankful to the doctors and staff of SAIMS who provided care and support which enabled them to conquer corona.

As many as 50 patients were discharged from Index Medical College, 47 were discharged from Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, 3 from Choithram Hospital and 7 from Water Lilly Hotel (COVID Care Centre).

All the patients expressed their gratitude towards the doctors and nurses of the hospitals for providing them treatment and support in their fight against the deadly virus. Many of the patients were showered with flowers by their neighbours when they reached home.