 Indore: Six Men Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Army Man Over Dispute
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Indore: Six Sentenced With Life Imprisonment For Killing Army Man Over Dispute | Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore district court on Wednesday sentenced six convicts with life imprisonment for killing an army man over a dispute.

District Public Officer Sanjeev Shrivastava informed that today the court of Special Judge Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Devendra Prasad Mishra sentenced accused Dilip, Hemant Verma, Rohit, Mohit, Arjun and Vikas to life imprisonment. The prosecution was represented by Additional District Public Prosecutor Aarti Bhadoria and Special Public Prosecutor Vishal Shrivastava.

The court recommended to the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation to the victim's family.

DPO Shrivastava said the complainanat complaint that his younger brother Shubham Pal with Hemant Kaushal, Dilip Kaushal, Vikas alias Vicky Bourasi from last two years.

Indore: Tailor Commits Suicide Over Debt; Was Unable To Pay Rent For 3 Months
On January 22, 2017, he went to the house of his friend Varun Chauhan, who was posted as a technician in the Army Pathankot to have dinner. At 10:30 pm, when he was returning home with his friend Varun on a bike, accused armed with swords attacked both of them.

Hearing the quarrel, his brother Shubham, father Babulal and mother Premlata came to intervene, in which Vicky Baurasi attacked Shubham cheek with a sword and Arjun Baurasi hit his father's shoulder with a sword and pushed his mother. In all the fight Varun received severe injuries and he died undergoing treatment.

 During the investigation, the accused were arrested and the weapons used in the incident were confiscated and after the complete investigation, the charge sheet was presented in the court. 

