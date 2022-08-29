e-Paper Get App

Indore: Six men caught while gambling in bar near police station

According to a Crime Branch official, acting on a tip, the Crime Branch police raided the bar in front of Rajendra Nagar police station and caught six people—named Kailash, Koustubh, Sawan, Dharmendra, Sandeep and Gajendra—all residents of the Bijalpur area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 01:48 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch police raided the Rim Zim Bar and arrested six men who were gambling there on Sunday. The accused were handed over to the Rajendra Nagar police for further action.

The police said that the accused were making payments online. The police officials found an account of Rs 4 lakh and further investigations are on. One of the accused has four criminal cases registered against him, including a rape case.

article-image

