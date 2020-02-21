Indore: Six injured in LPG cylinder explosion

Bhagwati, her son 15-year-old Rohit, 17-year-old Akash and a relative Sunil were at home when the accident took place.

The explosion was so intense that two walls of two neighbouring houses also collapsed. Two brothers named Dharmendra Anar Singh and Raghuveer also got injured after a wall collapsed on them. They were later taken out from the rubble and they were also rushed to the hospital.

ASI Dinesh Awasiya from Hira Nagar police station said that he was in morning patrolling and he reached the spot immediately after receiving information from the police control room.

The Dial 100 vehicle of police also reached there and the injured people were taken out. They were rushed to the hospital.

According to ASI Awasiya, Bhagwati’s family members had shifted to the house a week ago. Her husband Kamlesh was at their village at the time of the incident.

Bhagwati told the police that she switched a light button on when LPG gas cylinder caught fire possibly due to gas leakage and then exploded.

The injured people are undergoing treatment in MY hospital.