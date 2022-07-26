Indore: Six flights cancelled; passengers upset

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many passengers were upset on Monday at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, when they came to know that their flights had been cancelled.

All cancelled flights are of IndiGo airline. The airline has cancelled 14 flights in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the airline has not given any explanation regarding the cancellation of the flight. People associated with the airport say that due to lack of passengers, the company is cancelling the flight. But airline staff said the flights were cancelled due to operational reasons.

According to information received from the airport, Indigo Airlines has cancelled two flights from the city to Delhi and Bengaluru and vice-versa. The airline has asked the airport management to cancel the flight due to operational reasons. On Sunday also, the airline had cancelled a total of 8 to and fro flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Many passengers created a ruckus at the airport due to the sudden cancellation of the flights. The airline has given the option of refund and re-booking to the passengers. Airport sources have expressed apprehension that some flights might be cancelled on Tuesday also.

