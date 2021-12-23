Indore: Six-day Malwa Utsav from December 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The uniqueness of Indore's culture and Malwa's rich craftsmanship will be seen again this year in the six-day cultural fest 'Malwa Utsav'.

The Utsav is set to begin on Saturday. Not only would craftsmen and artists from different parts of the country showcase their talents at the festival, but it would also witness special art and craft workshops and an array of delicious and aromatic delicacies in the food zone.

The first day would witness performances showcasing Malwa culture including dances from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. While dancers from Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha would present southern heritage, dancers from Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand would represent the northern parts of the country.

"This time, the theme for the stage design is tribal dances. Taken from different traditional dances and cultures of our country, tribes play an important role in the cultural milieu," Nitin Tapdiya of Lok Sanskriti Manch said.

He added that more than 400 performers will present the culture of Malwa plateau. Secretary of Lok Sanskriti Manch, Deepak Lanvgade said, “This year this festival will be dedicated to tribal art along with tribal dance, just as the government has called upon all of us to establish the pride of tribal society.”

Presentations of populist dances performed by tribal groups Gond, Karma, Adivasi, Baredi, Korku etc. will be seen every day on the Lalbagh complex. In the Malwa festival, artists and craftsmen from all over India from north to south and east to west. The confluence is seen, the culture of Malwa will also spread its colour on the stage.

Workshops for interested participants

Among various art workshops, training on making paper mache, clay work and mandna would be given to interested participants. More than 300 craftsmen from different parts of India, would also exhibit handicraft items in the shilp bazaar at the Malwa Utsav, in which items ranging from iron, bamboo, textile handicrafts, carpets, ceramic items, cane furniture, etc. would be kept for display and sale.Organised at the Lal Bagh Palace Ground, the fair would be open for general public from 4 pm from Saturday, December 25, 2021, to Friday, December 31, 2021.

Covid-19 protocol

Vishal Gidwani said that it will be mandatory for all the participating artists to complete the vaccination and all the workers on the stage will work wearing masks, those who have not been vaccinated before entering the fair, the facility of vaccination will also be available here and the masks will be available. The facility will also be available free of cost.

Taste of Malwa and all India cuisine

Pawan Sharma from the Manch said that in Malwa festival, along with the taste of Malviya cuisine, traditional dishes of different states of the country including Gujarati, South Indian, Rajasthani, Maharashtrian, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab will be available.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:27 PM IST