Indore: Six-day event in memory of Chaar Sahibzaade and Mata Gujri today

Indore



Sikh community will gather at Gurudwara Imli Sahib on Wednesday to offer prayers to Chaar Sahibzaade and Mata Gujri in a special event named ‘Safar-e-Shahadat’.

To commemorate the start of the six-day event, the community has organised a special Gurmat Diwan from early morning. The diwan will be decorated in Gurdwara Imli Sahibji from December 15 to December 21.

The community members are eagerly waiting to attend the seminar of Sikh Panth Gyani Hariqbal Singh ‘Baliji’. who is coming from Mumbai to narrate the story of Chaar Sahibzaade and Mata Gujri. He would also discuss the various lessons to learn from their lives.

The organising committee has asked everyone to follow the necessary protocol.The details of the event were shared by community spokesperson Devender Singh Gandhi.

“Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh, and Fateh Singh, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, sacrifice their lives in an important battle against the Mughals,” Gandhi said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 08:32 PM IST