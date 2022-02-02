Indore: Six covid deaths reported including a four-month-old girl; 1011 cases, six deaths

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daily cases of Covid-19 continued to fluctuate as 1011 cases were found positive on Wednesday.

However, increasing deaths became a concern as six patients succumbed to the disease including a four month old girl. These cases were found positive out of 10064 samples tested with this the positivity rate reached 10.05 percent. The total number of positive patients in city reached 202096. With six more deaths reported, the total number of deaths increased to 1437, so far.

Along with fluctuating cases, 1967 patients recovered due to which the active cases also decreased to 9691 on Wednesday.

Six deaths

According to chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya, six patients include a four month old girl admitted to Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

“She was suffering from congenital heart disease and was found covid positive during treatment,” the CMHO said.

Other deceased include a 90-year-old and a 48-year-old woman who were suffering from diabetes and hypertension while a 70-year-old and a 76-year-old man were suffering from renal disorder and hydrocephalus.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:47 PM IST