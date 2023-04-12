Indore: Six arrested with six gold chains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested six men and recovered 6 gold chains from them on Tuesday. They allegedly confessed to snatching gold chains from Vijay Nagar and Lasudia areas. Four two-wheelers were also recovered from them. The police are questioning the accused for similar crimes in the city.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that some youths were arrested in connection with mobile phone snatching in the area a few days ago and 17 mobile phones were recovered from them. They had informed about miscreants involved in chain-snatching in the area. The police gathered more information about the suspects and managed to arrest two persons.

They allegedly confessed to snatching a gold chain from a woman. Following the lead given by the accused, their four accomplices were also rounded up and police recovered 6 gold chains from them. Five of the chains were snatched in Vijay Nagar area and one in Lasudia area. Four two-wheelers including a scooter were also recovered from them. The value of the snatched gold chains is more than Rs 4 lakh.

The accused were identified as Abhishek, Kalu, Sudhanshu, Naushad, Lokesh and Saleem.

One of the accused allegedly informed the police that he wanted to buy a mobile phone for his girlfriend, so he started snatching chains. The other accused said they wanted to buy expensive clothes and fulfil their need of addictions. Police believe the accused would confess to committing similar crimes in the city.

Two held with stolen mobile phones

The crime branch arrested two persons in connection with a theft case in the Khajrana area on Tuesday. The accused had stolen two mobile phones and cash from there a few days ago. According to police, information was received that two persons were roaming in the area to sell stolen mobile phones. The crime branch and the Khajrana police arrested two persons named Sameer alias Bagula of Barwali Chowki area and Sumit Goud of Marathi Mohalla. The accused allegedly informed the police that they had stolen the mobile phones from a house in Ishak Colony a few days ago.