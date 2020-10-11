Indore: Six arrested for IPL betting, 18 mobile phones, Rs 41000 recovered

Indore: City police on Sunday arrested six persons while they were betting for IPL in a rented flat in Rajendra Nagar area. The mobile phones and register with accounts of lakhs of rupees were recovered from them and they were booked under a relevant section of Public Gambling Act and section 66 of IT Act.

According to Rajendra Nagar TI Amrita Solanki , a tip-off was received that some people are indulged in betting for IPL in a flat of Omaxe Hills Township on Bypass Road. After the information, the police team raided the flat number 604 and caught six persons from there while they were betting online for an IPL cricket match.

The accused were identified as Santosh Jain of Jhabua, Nitesh Talera of Ratlam, Chirag Jain of Jhabua, Rakesh Saklecha of Ratlam, Hemant Joshi and Rishabh Baradiya of Ratlam town. The accused were betting using mobile phones and they were receiving money from the customers online. They allegedly informed the police that they had taken the rented house in the Bypass area to mislead the police. 18 mobile phones, a laptop, on LED TV, registered with accounts of Rs 7 lakh and Rs 41000 in cash were seized from the spot. The police are investigating the case further. Also, the key person who was operating the betting is also being searched by the police.