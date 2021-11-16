Indore: Six arrested for betting on T-20 World Cup final

Indore

Police arrested six youths who were betting on the T-20 World Cup final match on Sunday night from an area under Aerodrome Area.

Police said that acting on a tipoff they raided Subham Palace Colony and arrested six youths Sushil, Shailendra, Avinash, Mahesh, Kunal and Janardan from a flat.

Police also confiscated a laptop, 21 mobile phones, TV, wifi, calculator and other such devices along with Rs 3100 from the apartment.

Police have booked the accused under the section of Public Gambling Act and IT Act.

The police are interrogating the accused to find out about the other people involved in the betting racket. Police are also scanning mobile devices and other electronic gadgets of the accused to find a lead in the case.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:13 AM IST