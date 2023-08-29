Indore: Six Arrested, 17 Stolen Mobile Phones Recovered

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested six youths and recovered 17 mobile worth over Rs 1.3 lakh and two-wheelers worth Rs 70,000 from them.

Police said Suraj Bagle complained at Tejaji Nagar police station on August 25 that unidentified youths on a bike had snatched his mobile phone at Rau bypass.

Police arrested two persons involved in the phone snatching and they revealed names of four other gang members, who were arrested.

3 Held With Stolen Railway Tracks

Three thieves were caught with stolen railway track which they were carrying in a vehicle, police said on Monday.

Rau police said during checking on Sunday night they stopped Anees, Irfan and Akeel, who were in a pick-up vehicle. While checking the vehicle they found the pieces of stolen railway track. They confessed they had stolen the tracks from the under-construction line at Pithampur.

5 Arrested While Planning Dacoity

Hira Nagar police caught 5 armed miscreants during patrolling on Sunday night while they were planning to loot the Mangal Nagar petrol pump.

According to police they received information that some people had gathered under the MR-10 bridge and looked suspicious. Police caught Rohit, Sumit, Vishal, Preet and Sunil and seized a country made revolver, sharp knife and other weapons. During questioning they confessed their plan to loot the petrol pump.

