Indore: Six armed men arrested from Bhanwarkuan area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Six men were arrested while they were allegedly planning to rob an ATM booth in Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Friday. Sharp-edged weapons and chilli powder were recovered from them.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said that acting on a tip-off, six men named Yogesh, Ajay, Kamal, Sanjay, Arjun and Vikram were arrested from the area while they were planning to rob an ATM booth late on Thursday night. Two knives, a screwdriver, chilli powder etc were recovered from them. One of their accomplices named Chhotu managed to flee. Further investigation is on.

