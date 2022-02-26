Indore: Sirpur Lake birds raising chances of bird hit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of birds are being attracted to Sirpur Lake due to waste being thrown there and this is increasing the chance of bird hits at the Indore airport. Also, an open dustbin placed close to the Bijasan Hill is also attracting a large number of birds leading to more chances of bird hit.



These facts were present in the meeting of the Airport Environment Management Committee held at the airport on Friday. Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma presided over the meeting. Director of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Ramesh Kumar, additional collector Pawan Jain along with officers of Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Airport were present in the meeting. The issue of environmental management in the airport and avoidance of collision with birds during aircraft operation was discussed.



The airport officials informed that due to the garbage spread around Sirpur Lake, there is more crowding of birds there and their chances of hitting the aircraft are increasing. Sharma directed the officers to remove the garbage piling up near Sirpur Lake at the earliest. He also discussed the restoration of waste dumping near Jawahar Tekri.



Sharma directed that Indore DFO should be included in the committee as a member of the Airport Environment Management Committee so that effective work can be done on the issues related to the forest area located around the runway. He also directed that closed dustbins should be kept in the place of open dustbins near Bijasan temple and they should be cleaned regularly so that birds do not get attracted there. In the meeting, phase one and phase two of runway extension and other metro-related topics were also discussed.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Congress urges Chouhan to restore old pension scheme for state govt employees

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:54 AM IST