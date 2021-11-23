Indore: 'Sirf Tum' actors warm up to city audience

Indore

Actors of serial 'Sirf Tum' Shalini Kapoor who plays the role of Mamta Oberoi and Puneett Chouksey who plays the character of Ansh Oberoi were in the city on Tuesday and shared their experiences of their new show. Whilst in the city, they spoke about their characters in Sirf Tum and what the viewers can expect in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Talking about her recent visit to the city and her character in the show, Shalini Kapoor shares, “I have had a lovely time visiting this city and it warms my heart to see how welcoming the people of Indore are. It is even more wonderful to know that our show has been receiving such great response in its launch week.

I play Ranveer’s mother, Mamta, in the show and she is a very interesting character. Her love for Ranveer is beyond comprehension, and I feel lucky to be portraying a character who has so much love and purity in her heart. The audience will genuinely enjoy how her character pans out as the story moves forward.”

Puneett, who had pursued his higher studies in Indore was equally delighted to promote his show in the city. An elated Puneett says, “I am excited to have come back to Indore, a city that holds fond memories for me. Portraying the role of Ansh on screen is really encouraging for me. He has a complex personality with a sense of rivalry and jealousy towards his stepbrother Ranveer, yet he is good at heart.

His character development will be interesting for viewers to see. The support our fans in Indore have shown us is really heartening. Coming back to this city after so many years brought an abundance of warm memories from my college days. I think it's safe to say that Indore will always have a special place in my heart.”

