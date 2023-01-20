Indore: Sindhi Society returns a Guru Granth to Imli Sahib Gurdwara

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Guru Granth Sahib was returned to the Imli Sahib Gurdwara by the Sindhi Society on Thursday.

Sindhi society has so far returned about 100 Guru Granth Sahibs to the Imli Sahib Gurdwara after protests by the Nihangs.

Now the Sikh community has formed a committee to solve the dispute. Sindhi society claims that the Nihangs have asked them to return the out-of-date Guru Granth Sahibs.

The office bearers of Shri Guru Singh Sabha have formed a committee of 13 people. This committee will take a decision on giving new books to those who have returned the old Guru Granth Sahibs.

Committee members

Shri Guru Singh Sabha's office bearers formed a committee of 13 members on January 17. In this committee Harjit Singh, Prakash Rajdev, Charanjit Singh Khanuja, Gurpreet Singh Khurana, Harjit Singh Thandi, Mandeep Singh Kharbanda, Anil Singh Gelra, Prem Singh, Ishwar Chhabra, Guryal Kukreja, Hardeep Singh Sidhu, Pritamdas, and Jaspal Singh are members.

