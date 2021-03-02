Indore: Sikhs remember preachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur whose 400th birth anniversary is being celebrated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sikh community gathered at LIG gurdwara and remembered preachings of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday. This year marks 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of 10 Gurus who founded Sikhism.

“He is revered and remembered as the man who championed the right of religious freedom,” Narendra Singh, community member, said. The guru taught liberation from attachment, fear and dependence. “He's also remembered for his poetry, much of which is included in Guru Granth Sahib,” Majinder Singh, community member, said.

Though Shabad Kirtan, his preachings, his poems were cited by Gyani and kirtankar. Lakhveer Singh, Sarabhjit Kaur, Rupinder Gill, Dilpreet Kaur and Jitendra Saluja were among devotees who coordinated the function.

One of his verses says, “O saints, renounce the ego, and always flee from lust, wrath and evil company. One should consider pain and pleasure, honour and dishonour the same. One should renounce both praise and blame and even search for salvation. This is a very difficult path and rare is a (Gurmukh) pious person who knows how to tread it.”

Another was explained as, “Why go to forests (to find Him). He who dwells in all hearts but remains ever pure, pervades thy heart also. Just as fragrance fills the rose and reflection the mirror, the Lord pervades all without a break; search Him inside thee. The Guru hath revealed this knowledge that Aum pervades inside and outside.”