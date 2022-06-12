e-Paper Get App

Indore: Signature campaign against child labour

About 160 members and children were involved in the programme. Oath was taken by all the officers and children present in the programme for the prevention of child labour.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A signature campaign was organised by Indore Child Line, Children’s Welfare Committee, Women and Child Development Department, and Aas Foundation to spread awareness about World Child Labour Prohibition Day on Sunday.

All the officers and members present at the programme were informed about the Child Labour Act by assistant commissioner Meghna Bhatt from the department of labour. Street plays were presented by children of the Aas Foundation to create awareness about making Indore a child labour-free city. A slogan and painting exhibition was held by the children for the prevention of child labour.

About 160 members and children were involved in the programme. Oath was taken by all the officers and children present in the programme for the prevention of child labour. To make Indore a child labour-free city, a series of awareness programmes will be held from June 12 to June 20.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Main accused of Bhopal blade attack has 32 criminal cases at the age of 38
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Signature campaign against child labour

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu governor hails ‘Sanatana Dharma’, DMK criticises him

Tamil Nadu governor hails ‘Sanatana Dharma’, DMK criticises him

Chhatarpur: Sexually harassed speech-impaired girl made to sit at police station for hours

Chhatarpur: Sexually harassed speech-impaired girl made to sit at police station for hours

Howrah violence: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari stopped at Tamluk by police

Howrah violence: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari stopped at Tamluk by police

2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen's 81 powers South Africa to 4-wicket win over India; Proteas take 2-0...

2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen's 81 powers South Africa to 4-wicket win over India; Proteas take 2-0...

Mumbai: BMC all set to open schools from June 13

Mumbai: BMC all set to open schools from June 13