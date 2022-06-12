Indore: Signature campaign against child labour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A signature campaign was organised by Indore Child Line, Children’s Welfare Committee, Women and Child Development Department, and Aas Foundation to spread awareness about World Child Labour Prohibition Day on Sunday.

All the officers and members present at the programme were informed about the Child Labour Act by assistant commissioner Meghna Bhatt from the department of labour. Street plays were presented by children of the Aas Foundation to create awareness about making Indore a child labour-free city. A slogan and painting exhibition was held by the children for the prevention of child labour.

About 160 members and children were involved in the programme. Oath was taken by all the officers and children present in the programme for the prevention of child labour. To make Indore a child labour-free city, a series of awareness programmes will be held from June 12 to June 20.

