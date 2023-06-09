Indore: SIF Organises Special Session For Startups At SGSITS

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): SGSITS Incubation Forum (SIF) with help of SGSITS alumni organised a special session on need of startups, procedures related to establishing startups and how to take advantage of various schemes of governments for this purpose. The programme was held at SGSITS.

The speakers were, Satyajit Mazumdar, dean of Tata Institute of Social Sciences Mumbai, CEO of Zeta Innovation Lab and TEDx speaker Tanmay Mukherjee and chartered accountant Harshaditya Kabra. A networking session was also organised for the entrepreneurs.

Majumdar led the talks in the programme. He said startups are the mindset of a solution and comes with the product or services. It is a necessary relationship between the market and the product. From medical science to agriculture, from banking to security, from manufacturing to waste management, new innovative work is being done every day. If new products or new segments are coming, then the risk of success in the market is comparatively high.

The market share and valuation of the product will take time to achieve. Efforts and investment will all take more payback time. That's why it is equally important to do market research before setting up a startup.

Small beginnings are made big with innovation, customisation, efficiency and profitability. He also said that if you lack in some skill sets then it is better to transfer the role. You may need work partners with you in technical, management, operations, supply chain, marketing and leadership roles as well.

Harshaditya Kabra in his interesting way put various technical and economic aspects regarding investments, government processes and due diligence, and intellectual property rights and explained different government support schemes. He also emphasised the correct formation of the organisation.

He explained how a limited liability firm, a private limited company works. How the government provides electricity subsidies for the manufacturing units, loans and financial assistance at a low interest rates to entrepreneurs. A startup needs an idea as well as able manpower.

Rakesh Saxena, director of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science, Apoorva Gaiwak, CEO of CIDI, and Priyan Shah of the team were present in the programme. The program was coordinated by Atul Jain.