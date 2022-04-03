Indore: SI among 3 cops injured ​in accident

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

T​hree policemen, including a sub-inspector, were injured when a pickup truck filled with vegetables hit their police vehicle from the rear on NH 3 located in Kishanganj police station area on Saturday.

The police vehicle overturned due to impact of the accident and fell into a drain on the side of the road, and the driver of the pickup truck fled.

The injured policemen are sub-inspector Suresh Yadav, and constables Kishore and Dharmendra. SI Yadav said the pickup truck was travelling at high speed when the accident took place.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:32 PM IST