Indore: Shukla promises to abolish fees for traders' licence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress mayoral candidate Sanjay Shukla on Friday assured the traders of the city that once he gets elected, he will provide free trading licences to the traders from the municipal corporation.

Shukla campaigned in three wards of the city, Ward No 56 from where Adhikesh Sanjay Jadhav is corporator candidate from Congress, Ward No 57 from where Deepika Anurodh Jain is the candidate and Ward No 58 from where Mohammed Anwar Kadir is the candidate.

“It's time for change. It is time to prepare a developed and beautiful Indore for a better tomorrow. This is the time to solve the problems of the traders. I promise you (traders) that I will abolish the fee that the Municipal Corporation charges per annum for making your licence. The traders of Indore will not have to pay any kind of fee for making a licence to do business,” said Shukla while talking with the traders at Jail Road.

Corporator candidate from Ward 56 Jadhav raised the issue of irregular water supply in the area and Shukla promised to construct new water tanks in the area for smooth water supply. Shukla also campaigned in the evening in areas where minorities reside as due to Friday prayer he could not interact with them in the daytime.