Indore: Shriyansh ​tops with 99.8% in CBSE 12th board, was 1st in 10th board also​

Indore:

​It has proved to be a silver lining following ​C​ovid-19 outbreak for students, as 99.37 per​ ​cent students passed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ​C​lass 12 board exams this year. The results were declared on Friday afternoon at 2 pm.

As per the trend, girls outshone boys again. As per the statistics released by the board, 99.13 per cent boys and 99.67 per cent girls have passed the exams this year.

There were 17,016 foreign candidates who appeared for the exams, and 99.92 per cent have passed.

Additionally, 5.37 per​ ​cent candidates have scored over 95% aggregate. CBSE did not release any merit list for Class 12th results this year​ ​as the result was partially finalised using an alternative assessment scheme.

Bhopal region, i.e. covering Madhya Pradesh passing percentage stood at 10th position with 99.35 per​ ​cent among 16 regions.

How did CBSE calculate marks?

CBSE said it took note of the unique challenges in calculating the exam results fairly in absence of a uniform written exam. While on one hand, it needed to protect the interests of bright students, it also had to be mindful that the internal exam criteria are different for each school affiliated with the board. So the board came up with the following formula after much deliberation and research.

To calculate marks in the theory component (as a replacement to actual exams)

40 per​ ​cent weightage was assigned to Class 12 internal marks --- like sessionals, unit tests, etc conducted in this academic year.

30 per​ ​cent weightage was given to marks secured in theoretical papers in Class 11.

30 per​ ​cent marks were calculated based on a working average of total marks in Class 10 theory exams, and the marks scored in the three best scoring subjects out of the five main subjects.

To calculate marks in practical:

The actual practical marks will be considered as updated by the respective schools on the CBSE portal.

Top scorers in the city

99.8% in PCM

Déjà vu for Shriyansh Raj Awadhiya

“I am feeling great! I was the city topper in class 10th CBSE board examination. It was dream to achieve the same in PCM (physics, chemistry, maths) in class 12th. I am lucky to have been able to do it. My goal is to clear JEE Main and JEE advanced and study in IIT (Indian Institute of Technology). The only thing that has helped in sticking to my goals, achieving good results and making mark is a simple lesson. The lesson is: Take study as a source of gathering knowledge.”

99.4% in PCB

A hope for Pragya Dass

“I am very excited and happy. I was expecting a good score, but this definitely feels better than expectations. I celebrated this moment with my teachers and my parents. I am giving medical entrance and hoping to become a doctor. In fact, I hope to become a gynaecologist. My parents are my role models. The essential lesson that I have learned and want to share with everyone is: We should try to make mental health our priority. Covid gave all of us mental hiccups and it’s high time, we learn the importance of mental well-being.”

99.6% in Commerce

“Itte saare marks” exclaimed Suhani Bhandari

“I wasn't so sure of getting itte saara marks. I was mentally prepared to get above 98 per​ ​cent, but this better! I had prepared such. I want to pursue integrated management course from IIM (Indian Institute of Management). My parents, grandparents and teachers have helped me in achieving this result. My advice to everyone is to be consistent and never over-think.”

98.8% in Humanities

It’s big for Sneha Rath

“This is big! When I had to make choice after class 10th, I chose humanities. It was the perfect choice for me. I got a lot of help from the school in understanding the subject. I am planning to do psychology honours. I am inspired by my mom. My advice for studying humanities is to study wholeheartedly and focus on interest over learning.