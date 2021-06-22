Indore: Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science inks MoU with PATH for training students

Indore: Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science signed Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Prakash Asphaltings and Tolls Highways (India) Ltd Mhow for skill upgradation and training of students and faculty in the infrastructure segment.

Dr Rakesh Saxena, director, SGSITS Indore and Nitin Agarwal, an alumnus of SGSITS and MD of PATH (India) Ltd signed the MoU at SGSITS Indore on Tuesday.

Responsibility on the part of company

1. Training of Pre-Final and Final year Under graduate (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering & Industrial Production Engineering) on various aspects of Road construction (Rigid and Flexible), Installation and Maintenance of Onsite Construction Plants/and Machinery, including working on live models and on-site experience. (Batch size 25 students, time duration 15 to 30 days)