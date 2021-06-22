Indore: Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science inks MoU with PATH for training students

Indore: Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science signed Memorandum of Understanding with M/s Prakash Asphaltings and Tolls Highways (India) Ltd Mhow for skill upgradation and training of students and faculty in the infrastructure segment.
Dr Rakesh Saxena, director, SGSITS Indore and Nitin Agarwal, an alumnus of SGSITS and MD of PATH (India) Ltd signed the MoU at SGSITS Indore on Tuesday.
Responsibility on the part of company
1. Training of Pre-Final and Final year Under graduate (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering & Industrial Production Engineering) on various aspects of Road construction (Rigid and Flexible), Installation and Maintenance of Onsite Construction Plants/and Machinery, including working on live models and on-site experience. (Batch size 25 students, time duration 15 to 30 days)
2. Paid internship in a group of 4-5 students for Under Graduate Final year (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering & Industrial Production Engineering) students for a duration of 8-16 Weeks. Paid Internship & Job may be offered to the trainee if found suitable as per the Committee of Second Party.
3. On the job Training for Postgraduate students (Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering & Industrial Production Engineering) under the Industrial training subhead of your curriculum.
4. Facilitate UG & PG Civil Engineering students to live projects for their Project Work.
5. The Second Party will provide infrastructure up-gradation support in the form of Training of Laboratory Assistants & Faculty of the Institute
6. Educational tours of students.
Responsibility on the part of SGSITS
1. To select students batches for training, internship and project work.
2. To formalize the training schedule according to the college academic calendar.
3. To facilitate and Invite PATH for Training and campus Placement.
4. To provide logistics support by way of use of its auditorium and other such facilities in case of lecture series or expert lectures organized by PATH in association with SGSITS.
5. Active Participation of Faculty and Technical Staff for purposes of curriculum development and review, upgrading of teaching and research skills.
6. Participating in seminars, symposiums, and other types of academic discussions,
7. To organise jointly seminars, conferences, or workshops on topics of mutual interest and to invite each other's faculty to participate therein.
