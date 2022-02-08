Indore: Show-cause toCMHO, 3 others



Indore



District collector Manish Singh has instructed issuing of show-cause notice to chief medical and health officer Dr B S Saitya, and three others district lead bank manager, deputy director and principal of Polytechnic College, for negligence in resolving issues received under the CM Helpline.



Apart from Dr Saitya, the others on the firing line were assistant director of Backward Classes Commission Sumit Raghuvanshi, principal of Government Women's Polytechnic College Ashish Dongre and Lead Bank manager OP Anand.



Collector Singh also reviewed the progress of vaccination work of front line and health care workers, senior citizens etc. He directed all the heads of offices to ensure that all their subordinate employees get the precaution dose on the due date.





Collector Singh was reviewing the resolution of cases under CM Helpline in the Time Limit (TL) meeting held at his office on Monday.





Collector Manish Singh said all complaints received at the CM Helpline should be resolved effectively and within the time limit, and warned that action would be taken against officers and employees for negligence in resolving the issues.





In the meeting, collector Singh did a department-wise review of the disposal of the cases registered under the CM Helpline. He said that no laxity would be tolerated in resolving the cases. He directed that all the officers should look into the cases of CM Helpline seriously and ensure their satisfactory resolution. He also

directed that such applicants should be identified who keep applying unnecessarily and for malafide intentions and they do not have any direct relation with the case. The collector said punitive action should be taken against such people.



Additional collector Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma and RS Mandloi and officers of other departments were present.







Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:52 AM IST