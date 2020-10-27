Indore: Show-cause to tehsildar for violating secrecy of postal ballot

Indore: In the case of violation of secrecy of postal ballet (PB), Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh has issued a show-cause notice to the tehsildar Jagdish Kumar Verma.



Penal action will be taken against him under the Public Representation Act-1951 and Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Conduct Classification (Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966, if his answers are found to be unsatisfactory.

Verma's was placed as Executive Magistrate and Cluster Officer in Sanwer Assembly By-Election. Accordingly, he has to conduct the voting by postal ballot from prescribed voters. However, last Saturday, photographs of postal ballots were found viral on social media. Prima Facie Verma was found negligent in supervising his subordinates.