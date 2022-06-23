e-Paper Get App

Indore: Show-cause notice on Sanjay Shukla

Two applicants had separately complained that religious, communal and caste sentiments were being resorted to by Shukla for obtaining votes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of violation of the model code of conduct, a show-cause notice was issued to the Congress’s mayoral candidate, Sanjay Shukla, on Wednesday.

Two applicants had separately complained that religious, communal and caste sentiments were being resorted to by Shukla for obtaining votes. This act is in violation of the model code of conduct.

Shukla has been directed to respond to the show-cause notice within 24 hours. If the answer is not found satisfactory, legal action will be taken against him under relevant sections of the law.

Read Also
Indore: Most of the 1.1 lakh vaccine doses may expire in 2 months
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Show-cause notice on Sanjay Shukla

RECENT STORIES

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, arrested over objectionable post case against Sharad Pawar, gets...

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, arrested over objectionable post case against Sharad Pawar, gets...

Essential to get out of 'unnatural' MVA alliance for Shiv Sena's survival: Rebel Eknath Shinde after...

Essential to get out of 'unnatural' MVA alliance for Shiv Sena's survival: Rebel Eknath Shinde after...

Mumbai: Girl, whose heart had become dysfunctional after Covid infection last year, undergoes...

Mumbai: Girl, whose heart had become dysfunctional after Covid infection last year, undergoes...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reaches 'Matoshree' after...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reaches 'Matoshree' after...

UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,000 declared successful

UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,000 declared successful