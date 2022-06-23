Indore: Show-cause notice on Sanjay Shukla

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of violation of the model code of conduct, a show-cause notice was issued to the Congress’s mayoral candidate, Sanjay Shukla, on Wednesday.

Two applicants had separately complained that religious, communal and caste sentiments were being resorted to by Shukla for obtaining votes. This act is in violation of the model code of conduct.

Shukla has been directed to respond to the show-cause notice within 24 hours. If the answer is not found satisfactory, legal action will be taken against him under relevant sections of the law.