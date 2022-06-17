Indore: Shortage of raw material causing scarcity of cards

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The shortage of blank registration and licence cards has become a routine affair at the Regional Transport Office as blank cards have again run out of stock in the office. However, officials of the transport department claim that not only Indore, but all transport offices across the state are facing such a shortage, which is also increasing the pendency of work as thousands registration cards and licences are waiting to be printed.

Meanwhile, officials of Smart Chip Company, responsible for the printing of cards, claimed there was a shortage of raw material used for manufacturing cards, including the chip used in the cards. “The shortage of semiconductor chips isn’t only affecting manufacturing of vehicles, but also the manufacturing of the cards. Other raw materials for this are also being called for from different countries, such as China, but the supply chain has been disrupted for the past many days, leading to the shortage of cards,” an official of Smart Chip Company, wishing anonymity, claimed. He said the company was getting fewer raw materials than required due to which there was a shortage of cards.

Meanwhile, project operations head of Smart Chip Company Manimant Rathore said they had received some more cards and had dispatched them to other districts. “The shortage of cards will be resolved soon. We received some more blank cards and we immediately dispatched them to different districts—mainly to Indore. We’ll ensure that no shortage of cards takes place in any district,” Rathore said.

A large number of applicants for driving licences and registration cards at the Regional Transport Office have been waiting to get their licences for over a month.

Official sources said 1,000 cards were being printed every day in the office, but the work had been stuck for the past three days due to the shortage.