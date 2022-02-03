Indore: Shortage of Covaxin continues, about 2500 remained in stock

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The shortage of Covaxin continued in the city as the health department didn’t get ample stock on Thursday as well.

However, with the 14000 doses they received on Wednesday, the health department had run the drive at 51 schools but many of the parents were seen wandering at different centers for getting their kid inoculated as only about 5 percent of the total schools in the district were set up as vaccination centers.

Similarly, the drive for precaution dose was also hit due to shortage of the Covaxin as most of the frontline workers had taken the doses of Covaxin and now shortage of the same created trouble for them.

According to health officers, “We have only about 2500 doses of Covaxin left in the stock. However, we got an assurance from the state to get more doses on Friday. As there would be no drive for vaccinating teenagers on Friday, the department would not face much trouble for shortage of Covaxin as the remaining 2500 would be distributed to the centres for administering precaution dose.”

District administration has been taking action against the school which failed in getting 100 percent first dose vaccination of the students there of the age between 15 and 18 years while orders to stop the salary of many frontline workers and health care workers has also been issued if they fail in taking precaution dose.

On Thursday, only 7300 children of age 15 and 18 years had taken the first and second dose of vaccine among 14543 people inoculated throughout the day.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:51 PM IST