Indore: Shops of eight power bill defaulters seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company seized shops belonging to eight people for non-payment of electricity bills for the past two years.

A team constituted by city superintendent engineer Manoj Sharma carried out the seizure drive on Sapna Sangeeta Road on Tuesday. Shops of defaulters, including Rajesh Shukla, Ajay Sharma, Pushpa Mundra, Anis Ahmed Khan, Rajesh Gupta and Satyapal Pahwa were seized. Sharma said that a total bill amount of Rs 5 lakh was pending from these shops for almost two years.

After their shops were seized, some defaulters deposited Rs 92,000 against the pending dues. Sharma said that West Discom was continuing to name and shame the defaulters, but, since that tactic alone was not proving fruitful, the company had started seizure of the immovable properties of defaulters.

“Such action against defaulters will continue,” Sharma added.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:13 PM IST