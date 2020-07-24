Indore: Shops in Zone-2 freed from left-right system

Indore: Ahead of the festival, shops falling in Zone-2 will be free from the left-right system from Monday. The timing will be from 8 am to 8 pm. However, there would be complete lockdown on Sunday and night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am will continue.

These decisions were taken in the emergency meeting of the district crisis management committee held at Residency on Friday. Traders and politicians have been putting pressure on the administration to scrap the left-right system for opening shops in view of the coming festivals of Eid and Raksha Bandhan. However, the administration fears that if all the restrictions are removed then there would be a big jump in the number of coronavirus cases.

After the meeting, talking to media, collector Manish Singh said, ‘Zone-2 is the area that falls between the start of the city area after the 29 villages and covers Railway station to Rajkumar Bridge, Marimata, Jinsi, Bada Ganpati, Gangawal, Juni Indore and again joins the Railway Station. The business establishment outside the ring will be free from the left-right system, but the shops falling inside the ring will have to follow the system.'