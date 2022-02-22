Indore: Shopkeepers to be fine for using non-standard polythene

Dewas

As part of Cleanliness Survey 2022 to make the city free of non-standardised polythene, Dewas Municipal Corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan has instructed the corporation's health department team to slap fines against businesses using non-standard polythene.

According to the guidelines, the city is being cleaned twice a day, night cleaning is being done on the main roads, and service roads.

For water supply in the green belt, concerned authorities have been also instructed. In charge of the horticulture department, Dinesh Chouhan, has been asked to monitor the cleaning work at gardens.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:58 AM IST