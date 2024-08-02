Indore Shocker: Stepfather Gets 3 Life Sentences, Mother 2 For Daughter’s Rape

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a stepfather who raped a minor girl got triple life imprisonment and minor’s mother got double life imprisonment for abetting him on Friday.

District Public Prosecutor Sanjeev Srivastava, informed that the Court of Fifth Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge POCSO Act, Rashmi Balter sentenced the accused stepfather to separate triple life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,500 and the accused mother to separate double life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000. In the case, the prosecution was advocated by Special Public Prosecutor Preeti Agarwal .

Under the Victim Compensation Scheme, the Court ordered to provide Rs 2,00,000/- as compensation to the victim girl.

The prosecution case is as follows that the mother of the victim came to the Aerodrome Police Station on February 2 2022 and lodged a complaint that she had scolded her daughter (victim) on October 7, 2021, due to which she got angry and left the house. Mother thought the the minor has went to her grandmother’s home.

When there was no trace of the victim for four months, she inquired from relatives but could not find any trace.

In the case she alleged that someone unknown person lured and took away the minor victim.

On the basis of the said complaint, a case was registered and taken into investigation. During the investigation, the victim was found. On May 31, 2022, the victim's statement was recorded in the Bench Child Welfare Committee where the victim told in her statement that 2 years ago her stepfather had done bad things to her many times and when she told her mother, her mother scolded her and blamed her that she was lying.

After the statement was recorded by the committee, a letter was written to the police station in-charge. Then again when the victim's statement was recorded by the police, the victim gave same statements. On the basis of which, after complete investigation, a charge sheet was presented before the Court against the accused stepfather and the accused mother. On which the accused were punished.