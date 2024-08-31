Indore Shocker! Man Arrested For Molesting Woman Near LIG Square After Viral Social Media Post Sparks Police Action

Representative Image, Accused (right) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly molesting a young woman near LIG Square, police said on Friday. The police came into action after a social media post regarding the incident gained attention and went viral.

The disturbing incident took place in broad daylight at one of the busiest places of the city near Christian Eminent School, under MIG police station jurisdiction around 7 pm on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Ramesh Singh of Somnath Ki Chawl. He was riding his two-wheeler towards Atal Dwar when he intentionally collided with the woman. He was under the influence of intoxicants and began to circle around the victim and molested her. The incident might have gone unnoticed if not for the post regarding the incident, mentioning miscreant's vehicle number going viral on social media.

The post mentioned, “A very close friend of mine faced an incident last night around 9 PM at LIG Main Road, Indore. While heading towards the Choraha where her mother was waiting, a man on a bike (around 50 years old) came up from behind and pushed her. Shockingly, he circled back, approached her from the front, and violated her by pressing her chest before speeding off. This happened on a busy road. Scared, she moved to a small side street and stood near another man to feel safer. But the man on the bike came back and made some unclear gestures before leaving again. She managed to note down the vehicle number: MP 09 QJ 5614. Indore, a city we call home, isn't as safe as we believe. This is a wake-up call for all of us.”

Police promptly took cognisance of the post and formed a team led by ACP Narendra Rawat to nab the suspect on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number.

Through the vehicle registration number, the police were able to trace the accused, leading to his identification and arrest. The accused was taken into custody and was sent to jail. The prompt action by the police has been praised, but the incident has raised concerns about the safety of women in public spaces.