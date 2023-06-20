 Indore Shocker: Drug Addict Son Kills Father For Rs 2K
Indore Shocker: Drug Addict Son Kills Father For Rs 2K

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death after the latter refused to give him Rs 2,000 in the Depalpur area, police said on Monday.

Police said that Babu Choudhary (50), a farmer, was found dead on a field in Depalpur area on the night of June 15, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal said.

Based on evidence collected from the scene of crime, the police have arrested the victim's son Sohan, she said. The accused, who helped his father on the farm, is addicted to drugs, the official said.

"Sohan had asked his father for Rs 2,000 on the night of June 15, but the latter refused. Angered by this, Sohan picked up a stone lying on the field and attacked the victim, crushing his head," Vasal said. A detailed investigation is being conducted in the case, she said.

