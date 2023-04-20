Indore: Shivraj Singh Chouhan requests Railway Minister for early completion of city’s projects

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed various rail projects related to the city. He urged for early completion of railway projects and also sought railway experts for Indore and Bhopal Metro Rail Projects.

Chouhan requested Railway Minister to complete the Indore-Manmad and Indore-Dahod new rail line projects at the earliest. Along with this, he also assured that appropriate action would be taken by the state government regarding land acquisition for these projects. Chouhan said that the completion of these two link projects would help in further industrialisation of Indore, Pithampur and Dhar areas. He also requested to fulfil the long-standing demand of the Indore-Budhani rail project at the earliest.

Chouhan said that the State government has a target to run Metro in Indore and Bhopal cities before September this year and requested the minister to grant expert manpower in this regard.