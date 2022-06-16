Indore: ‘Shivraj govt does not have industry-friendly approach’

PCC chief Kamal Nath |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath said here on Wednesday that Shivraj Singh Chouhan government does not have an industry-friendly approach, so industrialists do not come to the state to set up their units here.

“When I became CM, I asked industrialists to come to the state and set up their factories here. Their reply was that there had never been an industry-friendly environment in MP. I assured them that I’d provide them land and make rules flexible for them. However, my government was toppled,” he said during a meeting with industrialists and businessmen at the BCC. The meeting was organised by Ajay Chordia, state president of the trade and industry cell of the Congress.

Kamal Nath said the people of MP needed a government which facilitated industrialisation in the state so that youths could get jobs and living standards could improve. “Only a Congress government can do that,” he said in an attempt to strike a chord with industrialists and the business community.

Nath also held one-to-one interactions with industrialists and businessmen present there.