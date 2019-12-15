Indore shivers; coldest day of year

Indore: With icy winds blowing from northern part of the country, Sunday turned into a ‘Severe Cold Day’ with day temperature nose-diving to nine degrees below normal. Moreover, it also became the coldest day of the year.

City witnessed a foggy morning and the meteorological department officials forecast that the density of clouds will increase on Monday.

The meteorological department recorded the day temperature at 18 degrees Celsius, which was nine degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above the normal.

Officials said that the chill condition, which is prevailing in the city, in the result of cold winds coming from the North. They further said that the city would experience similar condition for next few days but the temperature may increase by few degrees Celsius.

“Humidity level is high and if the same condition prevails and the speed of wind remains low then fog will be enveloped the city on Monday and Tuesday. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 per cent while it was recorded 80 per cent in the evening,” weathermen said.

People were forced to wrap themselves under woolens and also lit bonfires to ward off chilly condition.

“With the cloudy weather, the night temperature will not decrease much and as the humidity is high, chances of fog in morning are likely. With foggy morning, city will witness sun shine and the day temperature would increase,” the meteorological department officials said.

No Sunshine throughout the day: With the cloudy weather, the Sun couldn’t shine on Sunday throughout the day. Most of the citizens preferred not to go out throughout the day and those who had to go out were seen wrapped under the warm clothes. Citizens spent the day having hot snacks and beverages along with talking about the cold conditions.