Indore: Shiv Shakti Yaatra Taken Out By Kalka Mata Mandir

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of devotees attended the Shiv Shakti Yaatra enthusiastically and a Bhandara was also held on Tuesday.

Chandramoleshwar form of Baba Mahakal was taken out in the form of Shobha Yatra that started from Anoop Talkies intersection at 4 pm and reached Shri Gwal Bhairav Kalka Mata Mandir Shri Kalka Dham at 8 pm.

A demonstration of weapons art was presented by Yuva Vahini (Vishwa Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal). Hanumant Pathak who made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for his rhythm and music presented a performance during yatra.

Akhara Shiromani, Chandrapal Singh Ustad displayed his martial art. All the members of Shree Nirale Hanuman Seva Samiti and Jai Shree Mahakal Bhaktmandal attended the yatra as well. Vicky Maharaj, who is famous for giving many charming forms to Baba Bholenath, was present with his entire team.

