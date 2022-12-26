Indore: Shifting of BMT unit in last leg, CM likely to inaugurate in first week of New Year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of shifting the Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Unit from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital to Super Speciality Hospital is in its last leg. The new unit would be inaugurated by the first week of January and MGM Medical College administration is seeking time from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to get the unit inaugurated.

The decision of shifting the unit from MY Hospital to Super Speciality Hospital was taken in the initial months of this year.

According to Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit, ‘The work of shifting the facility is in its last leg as it would be inaugurated soon. The facility has been shifted to Super Speciality Hospital with the aim to double up the bone marrow transplant capacity.’

The unit in MY Hospital was of five beds but the new facility in the Super Speciality Hospital will be of 10 beds.

‘With the increase in number of beds, we could perform more BMT transplants to give a new lease of life to the people fighting with the deadly diseases,’ Dr Dixit said.

Meanwhile, unit’s in-charge Dr Preeti Malpani said that they have performed over 59 BMT procedures in the hospital in the last four years. ‘We have performed 59 procedures including six of adults and 53 were pediatrics,’ she said.

The college is aiming at least 50 BMT procedures in a year and the experts believe that there is a requirement of at least 500 transplants in the state every year.