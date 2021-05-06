Indore: Shift Collector Manish Singh ASAP or we strike work, says Mutiny in health department

Indore: Even as the coronavirus high tide seems to get stronger by the minute, just 24 hours after the resignation of District Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria alleging ill-treatment by Collector Manish Singh, there was huge unrest among officers and employees of the health department. They have threatened to go on strike from 8 am on Friday if Collector Manish Singh was not transferred by then.

A joint delegation of all associations of doctors, employees, contractual employees, nursing staff and ANMs, reached the Divisional Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum in this regard addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In their memorandum under the banner ‘Swasthya Pariwar’, district Indore, the doctors mentioned that they are working with full dedication to curb the Covid-19 menace for more than a year now but Collector Singh insulted doctors and employees of the health department even in public meetings.