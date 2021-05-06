Indore: Shift Collector Manish Singh ASAP or we strike work, says Mutiny in health department

Indore: Even as the coronavirus high tide seems to get stronger by the minute, just 24 hours after the resignation of District Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria alleging ill-treatment by Collector Manish Singh, there was huge unrest among officers and employees of the health department. They have threatened to go on strike from 8 am on Friday if Collector Manish Singh was not transferred by then.
A joint delegation of all associations of doctors, employees, contractual employees, nursing staff and ANMs, reached the Divisional Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum in this regard addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
In their memorandum under the banner ‘Swasthya Pariwar’, district Indore, the doctors mentioned that they are working with full dedication to curb the Covid-19 menace for more than a year now but Collector Singh insulted doctors and employees of the health department even in public meetings.
“Singh also used foul language and misbehaved with DHO Dr Purnima Gadaria on Wednesday and he often misbehaves with the employees and staff. We cannot tolerate his ill treatment and cannot work with him anymore. We demand his transfer from Indore by 8 am on Friday or we stop work and resign en masse,” the doctors said.
“We have been facing such insults for the last one year but we were ignoring the same for the sake of the patients. We cannot take this treatment any longer. The collector used extremely objectionable words against our senior lady doctor which is not expected from any official,” vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers’ Association Dr Madhav Hasani said.
Meanwhile, Dr Purnima Gadaria said, “It was not the first time that he insulted any officer. In order to hide his failures, he insulted doctors and blamed them for everything.” She said doctors from across the state may join us in our protest.
We will forward documents demand to CM: Commissioner
Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma said doctors have submitted a memorandum to seek transfer of district collector Manish Singh. “We will forward their demand to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. We have appealed to them to rethink their decision and not go on strike and we believe they will take back their decision,” Sharma said.
Silawat tries to pacify doctors
Minister Tulsi Silawat also reached the Commissioner's office to pacify the agitating doctors. He held a meeting with doctors for more than an hour and appealed to them not to strike work during such a crisis. He also assured them that he would talk to the Chief Minister.
We are admin, govt empoyee, not of any individual: Docs
Addressing the employees, Dr Madhav Hasani, Dr Purnima Gadaria, CMHO Dr BS Saitya and other employee leaders said that they have raised voice against the ill treatment and insult of health department employees and staff. “We will have to stand strong against the same and must raise our voice against ill behavior. We were already being insulted and if we do not raise our voice, we will be crushed,” the doctors said.
Over 4000 employees to strike work, health services to crumble
Over 1500 doctors and staff of the health department and over 2500 contractual employees including ANMs, nursing staff, lab technicians and others to strike work from Friday. Due to this, health services will crumble in the city as work at Covid care centres, sampling, contract tracing, vaccination, and others will be affected.
